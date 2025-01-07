Supplies for a Better Future takes critical supplies to some of the world's most at-risk kids

Supplies for a Better Future is a 501C3 non-profit humanitarian organization that takes critical supplies to some of the world's most at-risk children in remote areas of Brazil.

They provide immediate needs like food for these children and their families, and also things like school supplies to provide a pathway to a better life.

Not only are school supplies extremely pricey in South America, and often viewed as a luxury item for the wealthy, children without supplies don't attend school for the shame that they lack them.

These kids often fall through the cracks without help from Supplies for a Better Future.

They are seeking donations and support for 2025!

Their roadmap for this year includes a special fundraising dinner on March 7, 2025 in Logan, Utah. Early bird tickets are selling for $50 per plate.

There will be Brazilian cultural presentations, keynote speakers, live entertainment and a special video presentation from the children who were beneficiaries of the charitable efforts in 2025.

You can learn more at suppliesforabetterfuture.org.