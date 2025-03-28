Support Pioneer Theatre Company at its annual Gala

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) relies on funding from the community to put on the shows throughout the year. In fact the price of a ticket doesn't even begin to cover the costs.

Adrian Budhu, PTC Managing Director, says arts like the the Theatre help shape our identity, our awareness, and empathy for each other.

You can help spread the word to support PTC by attending the shows and also by attending their annual gala.

The gala raises funds to help with the theatre's operating costs throughout the year.

It's coming up on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the S.J. Quinney College of Law on the University of Utah Campus.

The event will honor the Simmons Family Foundation. In addition to being the namesake of PTC's main theatre, the Simmons Family has a very rich legacy of supporting arts organizations like Pioneer Theatre Company.

There are a select number of single tickets and tables on sale.

You can learn more at PioneerTheatre.org.

