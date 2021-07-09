Support Utah organizations with every bite you take from Utah food trucks like Silver Moon Taqueria

Food Truck Passport, presented by Discover® is an event with the Utah Food Truck League.

It raises money for Utah charitable organizations dedicated to reducing homelessness, poverty and inequality.

$25 unlocks more than $300 deals with more than 30 amazing food trucks, including Silver Moon Taqueria.

The funds made from the Food Truck Passport will go to organizations like Volunteers of America. Their Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake is dedicated to helping youth experiencing homelessness.

Other organizations that are being supported are the 4th Street Clinic, Community Action and YWCA Largest Food Truck Event

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is proud to support the program, since volunteering is a big part of the company culture.

