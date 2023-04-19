Support women who are small business owners at weekend events

Women Owned Small Business Boutique is celebrating its first anniversary.

From Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23, 2023 youcan take part in the Girl Power Market, live music, art and celebration.

You'll find things like permanent jewelry, ear piercings, henna tattoos, children's clothing and accessories, fashion for men and women, spa essentials, sweet goodies, handmade crafts, music and art!

It's happening at 136 S. Rio Grande Street in The Gateway from 11am-9pm.

You can learn more by clicking here and following them @wosbcollective.

