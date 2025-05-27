Sushi and Ramen are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

In this week's Foodie Findings, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to sushi in West Jordan and out for ramen in South Salt Lake.

Arigato Sushi - West Jordan

BEEKON BAO Steamed bun stuffed with slow cooked teriyaki pork belly, greens and peanuts

ANTOJITOS Five bites of delicious sweet plantain stuffed with wakame, crab, salmon and avocado with ell sauce

ARIGATO ACEVICHADO Salmin, chives, and avocado topped with white fish ceviche

Oishi Ramen - South Salt Lake City

Beef Don

Pork Katsu Combo - Curry and Miso

Unagi Don

