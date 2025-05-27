Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Sushi and Ramen are on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Sushi and ramen are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

In this week's Foodie Findings, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to sushi in West Jordan and out for ramen in South Salt Lake.

Arigato Sushi - West Jordan
BEEKON BAO Steamed bun stuffed with slow cooked teriyaki pork belly, greens and peanuts
ANTOJITOS Five bites of delicious sweet plantain stuffed with wakame, crab, salmon and avocado with ell sauce
ARIGATO ACEVICHADO Salmin, chives, and avocado topped with white fish ceviche

Oishi Ramen - South Salt Lake City
Beef Don
Pork Katsu Combo - Curry and Miso
Unagi Don

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere