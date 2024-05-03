Swap your morning coffee for this

Swap your coffee for a healthy chocolate mushroom drink!

Conquer You Cacao is a small local company based in Millcreek, Utah and they produce an all organic cacao drink blend with mushrooms and herbs.

Cacao refers to the beans of the cacao tree, which are the primary ingredient used to make chocolate. Cacao is a superfood, whose scientific name (Theobroma cacao) literally translates to "food of the gods", and is packed with over three-hundred nutrients and has 40x the antioxidants of blueberries.

Conquer You Cacao goes beyond this and adds 5 functional mushrooms: lion's mane, reishi, cordyceps, turkey tail and shiitake to the cacao along with other herbs like moringa, ceylon cinnamon, salt and cayenne pepper.

They call this blend the Brain Blend. It kicks the afternoon crash, supports your immune system and boosts productivity and performance (both at work and in more intimate settings).

It's usually served as a hot drink and a lot of people are swapping out their morning coffee for this or even adding it to their coffee for an extra nutrient boost.

You can also cook with it. Add it to pancakes or make homemade delicious, healthy chocolates.

