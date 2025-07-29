Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Sweet & Savory: This weeks foodie findings have something for everyone

Tasty Tuesday
Savory or sweet: There's something for everyone in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Whether you're craving savory or have a sweet tooth you need to cure, this week's Tasty Tuesday has something for you!

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, has this week's foodie findings in Sandy and West Jordan & Sugar House.

Tin Roof Cafe - Sandy
Bacon & Shrimp Mac 'n Cheese
Macaroni noodles tossed in a creamy Asiago and cheddar cream sauce with house made bacon and shrimp. Topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and baked until crispy

Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, house made bacon, sliced egg,
cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Cheesecake - Key Lime

Franco's Churro House - West Jordan and Sugar House

Strawberry Nutela Lover

Churro Basket Ice Cream

Caprese Prosciutto - Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Prosciutto, Arugula, Pesto Mayo, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze, Chips

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere