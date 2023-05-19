Sweet-tooth? Try this new gourmet cookie shop in Utah!

You're invited to the grand opening of Utah's newest gourmet cookie shop: Cookie Co.

What started in California has worked it's way around the nation helping satisfy everyone's sweet-tooth.

Cookie Co. was founded in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic by Elise and Matt Thomas.

Their mission is to bring happiness, hope and comfort to you with every cookie.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton was at their newest location, 5435 West 11000 North in Highland.

Owner Victoria Stephens ays they offer rotating flavors each week like: Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Snickerdoodle, and Whoopie Pie. (You can always get the OG: Chocolate Chip).

Stephens who says she opened the store, in part, to be a part of community events and activities, which is the mission of Cookie Co.

She's inspiring others to follow their dreams too — you can learn more at inutah.org/inspire.

If you are interested in franchising, catering or employment opportunities visit their website.

