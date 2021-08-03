Sweet treats and drinks in this week's #TakeoutTuesday

This week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about tasty treats!

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some ideas to make your Tuesday (or any other day) tasty!

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream - Herriman, Provo & Vineyard

LIBERTY BELL BOWL - 13 (Colonies) Scoops Of Ice Cream, 4 Dry Toppings, 4 Liquid Toppings, Whipped Cream, Nuts And Cherries.

TRES GATOS COFFEE - Midvale

Cold Brew

Hot Coffee

House made plant based Energy Drinks (green coffee beans)

Teas

You can get more foodie findings on Instagram :"slcfoodie" and on Facebook: "Salt Lake Foodie".