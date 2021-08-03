Watch
The Place

Actions

Sweet treats and drinks in this week's #TakeoutTuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Could you eat 13 scoops of ice cream at one time? Plus, a coffee shop creating a buzz.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:26:07-04

This week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about tasty treats!

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some ideas to make your Tuesday (or any other day) tasty!

Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream - Herriman, Provo & Vineyard
LIBERTY BELL BOWL - 13 (Colonies) Scoops Of Ice Cream, 4 Dry Toppings, 4 Liquid Toppings, Whipped Cream, Nuts And Cherries.

TRES GATOS COFFEE - Midvale
Cold Brew
Hot Coffee
House made plant based Energy Drinks (green coffee beans)
Teas

You can get more foodie findings on Instagram :"slcfoodie" and on Facebook: "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere