Sweet, Yummy, Delicious Treats Perfect for Parties, Gifts or Events

Zola & Lilles makes sweet, delicious treats perfect for parties, gifts or events.

The company was started by three sisters, Wendee Kassing, Tracee Nelson and Kim Davis. They named it after their maternal grandmother, Zola and their paternal grandma Lilly.

They use her recipes that date back to the 1920's.

The sisters joined us in studio with a look at some of the flavors they offer including:



Cereal candy: Salty sweet crunchy goodness, A mix of Chex cereal, pretzels and buttery syrup.

Caramel Balls: Caramel , crispy, nutty scrumptiousness. A life cereal mix, coconut, pecans and caramel.

Rice crispy treats: The perfect amount of gooey and crunch. Marshmallow, butter and rice crispy cereal.

Scotcharoo: Crispy, chewy peanut buttery deliciousness. Rice crispy cereal with peanut butter mix. Topped off with the perfect amount of chocolate/butterscotch.

Zola and Lilles has many different options to choose from for any event:• Sampler box-$19.50+tax

• 1/2 dozen-$24.00+tax

• 1 dozen $36.00+tax

• Small, Medium and Large gift baskets $55.00+tax, $90.00+ tax and $165.00+tax

• Custom baskets available

• Minimum quantity of 6 per treat

• You can add a cute bow to each treat for $1.00 each

DM them at @zolaandlilliesto place your order.

