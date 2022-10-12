Swig's Save The Cups is back this October

Every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and one in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Popular soda shop, Swig, is setting out the break the ice and Save the Cups!

During the month of October, customers can buy specialized drinks, tumblers, stickers, and apparel, as well as simply donate to the cause at their local Swig.

Swig founder Nicole Tanner battled breast cancer in 2009. After having her medical bills paid, she knew she wanted to pay it forward.

“Save The Cups means the world to me,” Tanner said. “It’s tender and close to my heart. At first this started as a way to give back, but the momentum and support we’ve received has turned this into a movement. It’s so much bigger than me. It’s almost as if Swig was born so that it could lead us to Save The Cups.”

Awareness is a key factor for the Save The Cups campaign. Utah has one of the worst mammography screening rates in the nation at only 52.2 percent.

But early detection is key, in fact according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer has a 99 percent survival rate when detected early. Nicole wants to encourage women to get their mammograms and mentioned that insurance will cover one free mammogram a year for women 40 and older.

The raised funds from Save The Cups pay for the medical bills of breast cancer patients.

For more information on how to support the foundation, visit SaveTheCups.org or SwigDrinks.com.