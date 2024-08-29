Syracuse emergency center is now open to meet your family’s ER need

MountainStar Healthcare and Ogden Regional Medical Center are excited to announce the new Syracuse Emergency Center is open now to serve Utahns closer to home!

The Syracuse Emergency Center – a freestanding emergency room (FSER) – provides comprehensive, hospital-based emergency services and is fully equipped and staffed by experienced, board-certified physicians from Ogden Regional Medical Center.

“Our physicians, nurses and techs are all expertly trained and belong to one of the nation’s top 100 hospitals and top 15 health systems,” explained Jake Nicholas, the VP of Operations for MountainStar Healthcare’s Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Nicholas recently joined FOX13’s The PLACE to discuss the need for emergency services in the area.

“The Syracuse community really doesn’t have emergency services nearby. We wanted to provide world-class emergency healthcare close to home for folks because it’s needed here,” said Nicholas. “This area is one of the fastest growing communities in one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Just a generation ago, Syracuse was a small community of fewer than 10,000 residents; since then, that number has more than tripled.”

With the freestanding ER in place, paramedics will be able to respond faster to service calls and allow ambulances to return to service in the community quicker.

The Syracuse Emergency Center freestanding ER features:



11 patient exam rooms, with one special behavioral health needs room

24/7 emergency medical care

An advanced triage process to reduce ER wait times

On-site imaging services, including a 128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner, digital ultrasound and X-ray

On-site medical diagnostic laboratory

Experienced, board-certified physicians

To commemorate the opening of the facility in the community, a ribbon cutting and tour will be held at the Syracuse Emergency Center on Thursday, September 5 at 11 a.m.

MountainStar is also hosting a free “Teddy Bear Clinic” at the location on the same day from 2 to 5 p.m. Children can explore the ER and visit with caregivers to see what it is like to get help in an emergency situation. Each child will receive their own teddy bear sidekick that will move about the facility with them to be “treated” at various medical stations. Guests will also get souvenirs and a sweet treat!

“We’re really excited that it’s here. We’re really excited that we get to offer these services to Syracuse and the surrounding communities,” added Nicholas.

The facility is the first Emergency Room within Syracuse city limits, and the 14th MountainStar Healthcare emergency room in Utah.

It was built to address the population growth experienced in portions of western Davis and Weber Counties, including in and around Syracuse, West Point, Clearfield, Clinton and Roy.

The new emergency center is located at 323 S 2000 W, Syracuse, UT 84075.

For additional information about the project, visit SyracuseER.com, or contact the facility directly by calling (385) 383-2100.

