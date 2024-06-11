Tablo is a new way to watch TV, subscription free

There's a new way to watch TV, subscription free. It's called Tablo and it gives you access to a ton of the channels you love.

Tablo is a product of E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of Fox 13.

Tablo brand ambassador, Justin Hyatt, joined us to tell us more.

He says Tablo is a whole-home DVR device that lets you watch live, record and replay your favorite channels.

The Tablo device connects to your home's wifi and an antenna lets you wirelessly watch tV on any compatible smart device in your home.

The Tablo Total System includes an indoor TV antenna, Tablo device and all cables needed for easy set up.

Customers will need an internet connection and compatible smart device.

Visit TabloTV.com to learn more, you can use code FOX13 for $10 off any device.