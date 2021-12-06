Tabula Rasa in Trolley Square has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list

You know Tabula Rasa has beautiful pens and paper, but the store in Trolley Square has so much more too!

In fact, you'll want to walk around and take your time in all they have to offer.

Half of the store is devoted to the Bath & Body section with perfumes, soaps, scarves, jewelry and more!

Tabula Rasa loves wrapping too! They offer complimentary gift wrapping when you buy items in their store.

If you buy something at another store, they also offer wrapping services with a big selection of unique paper and ribbon.

Find more information by clicking here.

