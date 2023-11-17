TacoTime brings back by popular demand their Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas

TacoTime has been around for more than six decades, offering Utahns the freshest food, made fresh daily.

And now, back by popular demand, their Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla.

It's loaded with flavors like cipotle cheese sauce, pepper jack cheese, and all white-meat chicken in a cheese-flavored tortilla.

TacoTime takes pride in using quality, fresh ingredients and they prepare their chips, salsas and taco shells fresh in every TacoTime kitchen.

They are known for their world-famous Crisp Burritos that come in three delicious flavors and are hand-rolled.

TacoTime is available online and on demand, or you can find the closest location to you at tacotime.com.

Remember — you can also have TacoTime cater your next party or event with the tastiest Mexican food around.