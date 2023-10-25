Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Tailgating drinks for this week's U of U game

Bartender Recharge
Recently, the 6th Annual Bartender Recharge was held at The Westerner — this event is for bartenders across the state, to celebrate their work in the hospitality industry.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 15:50:30-04

Hundreds of bartenders gathered recently for the 7th Annual Bartender Recharge.

The event at The Westerner was organized by Casey Metzger of Top Shelf Bartending and Seth Hill of The Downstairs in Park City.

Casey and Seth joined us to tell us all about the popular event that celebrates bartenders in the hospitality industry, and raises money for other service workers.

The theme in 2023 was "The Spirit of Service", and the money went to The Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to the spouses of fallen and disabled military and first responders.

They raised more than $5,500 dollars and they are still accepting donations.

Casey and Seth also gave us some tailgating tips for the big game at the "U" this weekend as the Utes take on Oregon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere