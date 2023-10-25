Tailgating drinks for this week's U of U game

Hundreds of bartenders gathered recently for the 7th Annual Bartender Recharge.

The event at The Westerner was organized by Casey Metzger of Top Shelf Bartending and Seth Hill of The Downstairs in Park City.

Casey and Seth joined us to tell us all about the popular event that celebrates bartenders in the hospitality industry, and raises money for other service workers.

The theme in 2023 was "The Spirit of Service", and the money went to The Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to the spouses of fallen and disabled military and first responders.

They raised more than $5,500 dollars and they are still accepting donations.

Casey and Seth also gave us some tailgating tips for the big game at the "U" this weekend as the Utes take on Oregon.

