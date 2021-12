CoreYoga inside Trolley Square is a heated power yoga studio.

They've been in the valley since 2013, and have three locations.. .including their Trolley Square location.

CoreYoga helps you stretch your body and they're inclusive to every body shape and size and ability.

You can learn more here.

And, be sure to go to fox13now.com/contests to enter for your chance to win daily prizes from Trolley Square retailers and a grand holiday prize package too!