Take a Christmas Cruise down the Provo River

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate the holidays, how about a magical boat ride through twinkling lights, holiday scenes and music?

That's what The Christmas Cruise on the Provo River delivers on each and every trip!

Even Santa himself joins each cruise, handing out candy for kids of all ages.

The 20-25 minute round trip departs now through December 23, 2024, several times each evening.

Tickets sell out fast, so get yours today at clasropes.com.

The Christmas Cruise is operated by CLAS Ropes Course, which provides team-building activities from games to high ropes challenges for schools, businesses and families.

They have a year-round Adventure Park with 16 obstacle bridges, a zip line and more.