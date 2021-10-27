Take a deep breath, there are professionals to help you through every step of pregnancy

Emily Hart Hays, CNM, is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Intermountain Healthcare.

She says women often get a positive pregnancy test, and then wonder... what's next.

Emily says the first thing a woman should do is take a deep breath and feel confident that she'll have help along the way.

The minute you get a positive test you're probably about four weeks along. Emily says make sure you are avoiding substances like alcohol, or certain drugs, smoking and vaping.

She also suggests to check with your doctor about any medication you may be on. Some are safe, others may need to be changed.

You should be checked by a doctor or midwife at eight to 12 weeks along.

She says if you don't already have a doctor, you have options. You don't necessarily need an OGBYN.

Certified Nurse Midwives like Emily are experts in normal pregnancies. So, if you don't have a chronic condition that may put you at risk, like diabetes or high blood pressure, they can see you through the entire pregnancy and delivery process.

Intermountain Medical has midwives, OGBYN's and Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialsts.

You can find more information at intermountainhealthcare.org.