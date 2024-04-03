Take a dive into OctoNation & the octopuses of the world

Warren Carlyle was a young boy when he realized how much he loves octopuses and now his lifelong passion has turned into hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

He is the founder of OctoNation and a contributor to Secrets of the Octopus book written by acclaimed author Sy Montgomery.

Warren joined Jenny Hardman to share about OctoNation which is the world's largest octopus fan club and educates it's readers and followers about the over 300 known octopus species.

Sy Montgomery, previously wrote The Soul of an Octopus and is affectionately known as the "octopus whisperer".

Sy returns to the species she adores in her latest book Secrets of the Octopus bringing current and compassionate stories about the scientists leading octopus research and conservation.

You can buy Secrets of the Octopus wherever books are sold and follow OctoNation on Instagram to learn more.