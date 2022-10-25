Watch Now
Take a trip without the long flight by trying these SLC spots

You don't have to travel on a long flight to get flavors of national or international spots.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 25, 2022
Oh! Shabu Shabu & BBQ located in South Jordan is an all you can eat Shabu Shabu Hotpot! That means there's a personal hotpot at your table and you get to make your perfect entrée!

Chase also recommends trying the BBQ skewers!

Gandolfo's Deli Market located in Millcreek.

Chase has quite a few favorites so make sure to order one of these when you go:

- Double Play: 2 eggs cracked on the grill when you order with American cheese, sausage and bacon on a buttered kaiser roll

Rockefeller Reuben: Housemade Pastrami-Swiss-sauerkraut-Russian Dressing

And you can't go wrong with their Pizza and Spaghetti!

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

