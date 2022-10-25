Take a trip without the long flight by trying these SLC spots

Oh! Shabu Shabu & BBQ located in South Jordan is an all you can eat Shabu Shabu Hotpot! That means there's a personal hotpot at your table and you get to make your perfect entrée!
Chase also recommends trying the BBQ skewers!
Gandolfo's Deli Market located in Millcreek.
Chase has quite a few favorites so make sure to order one of these when you go:
- Double Play: 2 eggs cracked on the grill when you order with American cheese, sausage and bacon on a buttered kaiser roll
Rockefeller Reuben: Housemade Pastrami-Swiss-sauerkraut-Russian Dressing
And you can't go wrong with their Pizza and Spaghetti!
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".