Take a ghost tour in downtown SLC

Salt Lake City is abundant in history, culture, and paranormal activity.

Grim Ghost Tours will take you to some of the city's most haunted locations while telling you grisly treasured stories of the past and the ghostly encounters that still happen there today.

Grim Ghost guides, Sarah and Fiona, joined us to tell us more about their tours.

Take of tour of the SLC Cemetary, the first public high school, the first public library, or the first house to have indoor plumbing. You can also discover Portland Cemetery Works which was built in the late 1800s and is now home to Fear Factory.

This year Hotel Monaco is partnering with Grim Ghost Tours to offer tours of the city’s most haunted locations through its “Nightmare on Main Street” package.

As part of this package, guests will have the opportunity to try out ghost hunting equipment and investigate haunted areas.

Details about the package can be found on Hotel Monaco's website.

