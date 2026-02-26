Take A Hike: Celebrate International Women's Day with other women on a Utah trail

International Women's Day is a global day to celebrate women's achievements and to recognize the importance of equity, confidence, and opportunity for women everywhere.

For Girls Only Adventure Trips (GOAT), that's exactly what they see happen on the trail. When women show up, try something new, and support each other, they start to see themselves differently. They realize they're stronger and more capable than they thought.

Carrie Gregg started GOAT after hiking Mt. Timpanogos for the first time in 2023

She said, "I know firsthand how intimidating the outdoors can feel, especially as a woman. I wanted to create a space where women could feel safe, encouraged, and empowered to try things they may have never thought possible. Additionally, I was still new to Utah, and secretly needed new friends myself, and figured if i build it, they will come!"

GOAT hosts Hiking Happy Hours, Local Adventures (called Local GOATs), and multi-day adventure trips designed specifically to help women feel confident, supported, and connected in the outdoors.

They recently reached a milestone of welcoming over 100 women to the trails.

GOAT is hosting two International Women's Day hikes - one on March 7th and another on March 8th, and they're calling them Lead The Trail.

On March 7th there's a sunrise hike to the Avenues Twin Peaks (about 4 miles roundtrip) and finishing with brunch at a nearby restaurant.

On March 8th they're hiking Mt. Van Cott (about 3 miles roundtrip) with lunch afterwards.

These hikes will differ slightly from the normal process. With the Lead The Trail hikes, each woman will intentionally have a chance to lead the group for a portion of the trail.

Carrie says, "A lot of women don't see themselves as leaders in the outdoors, and we want to relay that you don't have to be the group guide to be a leader. The goal is to symbolize that each woman matters, and each woman is a leader, both on and off the trail. Of course we'll celebrate at the top with some intention setting, and there will be some fun GOAT swag."

You don't have to be super outdoorsy to join - just a willingness to get outside and celebrate International Women's Day with other women.

For more information please visit girlsonlyadventuretrips.com.