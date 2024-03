Lori Thompson is a fun mom to 8 boys, so she knows exactly where to go for all the seasons. She joined us with three of her favorite Spring hikes.



Rattlesnake Gulch up Millcreek Canyon Heughs Canyon near Big Cottonwood Stewart Falls up Provo Canyon by Sundance

Lori says be sure to take poles and wear shoes with spikes if you're going right now because there spots on the ground with snow and ice.

You can follow Lori at lorisbucketlist.comand @lorisfablife.