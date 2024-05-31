Take a Journey with Giants at Thanksgiving Point.

Thanksgiving Point is hosting a brand-new event at Ashton Gardens and Jenny Hardman gave us a preview on today's show.

Uncharted Worlds: A Journey with Giants opens on May 25 and runs through August 24.

Uncharted Worlds will feature five worlds with giant insects, dinosaurs, sea creatures, and Ice Age animals.

Each world will have elements of play, adventure, and education, making it the perfect place this summer for guests of all ages.

Throughout the event there will be be daily animal shows, 32 giant animatronic creatures, themed elements, interactive play areas, real fossils from the Museum of Ancient Life collection, a 5k, and more.

For more information and tickets go to Uncharted Worlds.