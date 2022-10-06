Take a look at the dessert on the menu at Dos Olas for Dine About

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is the best time to try new and old restaurants for a discounted price.

16 restaurants are participating in this year's event which runs though October 9th offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

Jenny Hardman's new favorite Mexican restaurant is Dos Olas and Executive Chef, Carlos Segura

showed us their $15 lunch and $30 dinner specials.

For the list of all participating restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com.

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.