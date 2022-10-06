Watch Now
Take a look at the dessert on the menu at Dos Olas for Dine About

Dine about at Dos Olas
Take a look at this dessert that's on the menu for Dos Olos at Park City Dine About.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Oct 06, 2022
The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is the best time to try new and old restaurants for a discounted price.

16 restaurants are participating in this year's event which runs though October 9th offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20 or $25 per person and 3-course dinners for $30, $40 or $50 per person.

Jenny Hardman's new favorite Mexican restaurant is Dos Olas and Executive Chef, Carlos Segura
showed us their $15 lunch and $30 dinner specials.

For the list of all participating restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com.

Overnight visits are also available through Stay Park City. Visit stayparkcity.com and to book your Dine About stay.

