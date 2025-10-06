Take a look at the new fall menu items at Bonrue Bakery

Bonrue Bakery, formerly Farmstead, was founded in 2021 by Chris Connors, Li Hsun Sun, and the late Chris Herrin – three food crafts connoisseurs with experience as chefs and restaurateurs in the Las Vegas market.

Chris Conners joined us in studio to tell us more about the local, European-style patisserie which is known for its warm hospitality and rich recipes of baked goods – freshly crafted with passion and precision.

All their pastries, bread and other goods are made fresh daily not frozen!

Pastry Chef Hannah Murphy joined us in studio to show how they make their Pumpkin Bread for fall. It's roasted pumpkin with spices topped with cream cheese icing.

Other new fall items include:



Apple Cider Donut – Apple cider donut tossed in mulled spice sugar

Pumpkin pie donut – our sweet dough, fried and filled with roasted pumpkin custard, with whipped cream and pumpkin spices.

Pumpkin pie – Classic pumpkin pie with flaky crust and sweetened whipped cream.

Pumpkin Bread – Roasted pumpkin with spices topped with cream cheese icing

Pumpkin Bread Pudding – Our flaky croissants baked in a spiced pumpkin custard and topped with brown sugar lightly sweetened whipped cream.

Bonrue Bakery has 3 locations open now with more coming to the Wasatch Front!

St. George

18 S 200 W, St. George, UT 84770

Springdale

948 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT 84767

Hurricane

11 S Main St Hurricane, Utah 84737

You can find more at bonruebakery.com.