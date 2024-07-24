Take a pony ride and visit livestock

Bring the family to This Is The Place Heritage Park to ride ponies.

The livery stable housed the animals and vehicles of travelers who stayed overnight in the hotel or inn in the 1850's.

Back then, the livery also rented horses, wagons, and carriages.

Today, the livery is about an acre of land designated to raising livestock.

This part of the park is interactive, so come ready to get dirty!

Pony rides the ponies like children of all sizes and are attended by helpful stable hands.

They are available Monday-Saturday.

Pet the animals like cows and goats anytime the livery is open throughout the year.

Don't forget to stop by the Heber East Ward School located northeast of the livery.

Built of red sandstone from the mountains near Heber City, this building was used for school and church meetings.

Admission to the park can be purchased online.

