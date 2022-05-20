Take a stroll to TROVE Gallery in Park City

TROVE Gallery represents a variety of talent and is proud to feature many Utah artists.

Owner, Jen Schumacher, gave us a tour of her incredibly unique and beautiful gallery.

From bronze horses that stand as tall as you, to a wooden cake with a slice right out of it, to candy bowls, jewelry, and more, you're bound to find something you love!

TROVE Gallery is located at 804 Main Street and you can find more info on troveparkcity.com

You can enjoy the monthly Gallery Strolls on the last Friday of every month featuring many Park City galleries.

