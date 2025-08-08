Take a tour inside the Intermountain Weatherization Training Center

We were invited inside the Intermountain Weatherization Training Center with Wattsmart Homes.

The facility helps show all the hard-to-reach areas in an easy-to-see format, showing things like wall and attic insulation, windows and doors.

This home will teach technicians who come to your home the right questions to ask when you get a home energy assessment.

The assessment will ask you questions about:

Heating and cooling -what kind do you have, age, is it working well for you?

Thermostats- smart thermostat or no?

Insulation- how much insulation do you have currently?

Water heater -what kind? Age?

Windows- type, double paned, or no?

Air sealing- drafts in the home?

Appliances- age and type?

Lighting- LED or other?

Bianca Vasquez, a Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, says it will then give you a rating of your energy impact to your home being either high, medium or low.

If you want more information following the virtual assessment and have identified ways for you to improve your energy savings, you can also request a more detailed assessment at WattsmartHomes.com.