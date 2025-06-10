Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Take a tour of Ken Garff's Elite Commercial Service Center in American Fork

Ken Garff's Elite Commercial Service Center
(The Place Advertiser) - Ford ProTM Elite Commercial Service facilities do one thing and one thing only – service commercial vehicles and fleets.
Ken Garff's Elite Commercial Service Center
Posted

Ken Garff's Elite Commercial Service Center does one thing and one thing only — they service commercial vehicles and fleets.

Shauna Lake was invited for a tour at the facility in American Fork.

It has large service bays to accommodate mobile service ans and even an F-759 bucket truck. They also service small buses, motorhomes and even ambulances.

They have same-day diagnostics and a quick turnaround time and offer extended service hours up to 60 hours a week - or longer.

You can learn more at kengarfffordaf.com/elite.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere