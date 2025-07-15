Take a tour of the Lifetime Store in St. George

As part of our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, Morgan Saxton stopped by the St. George location of Lifetime, which has been open for more than a decade.

It's one of eight locations, and they are all stocked to help you have fun and play it safe.

Every store has the same products, so you can rest assured you'll find what you're looking for.

From kayaks to canoes, to paddle boards, Lifetime offers a great selection of styles, colors and sizes, including a kayak that's hands-free for fishing!

Lifetime has something for every age and every skill level from beginner to advanced.

You can also find products for your own yard like tables, benches and all-weather storage bins for the heat and the cold.

You won't want to miss out on the limited-edition colors for coolers, they'll be gone before you know it!

You can find the location nearest you at Lifetime.com.