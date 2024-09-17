Take a "Walk on the Wild Side" at the 10th annual Walk for Love at Utah's Hogle Zoo

The 10th annual Walk for Love is at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Get ready to walk, roll or stroll through the zoo to celebrate and benefit patients at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City.

You'll be helping patients just like Will, who joined us on the show Tuesday. He has overcome challenges such as clubfoot, collapsed ankle, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis and nail-patella syndrome, which limits range of motion of his joints.

Because of Shriners' services, support and a team of doctors and medical professionals, Will, 17, is a junior in high school with a passion for life and adventure.

He has played lacrosse for 12 years, skis black diamonds, is a member of his school's debate team and recently completed his fourth 5K.

Will is also a talented cook with a food handler's permit, sings, plays the piano, loves traveling, enjoys driving and treasures time with his family, especially his 70-pound boxer.

For Will, the Walk of Love represents all of the things he his able to do because of the care he received at Shriners Children's.

Miriam Cordova, with Big O Tires, says stories like Will's is why Big O is the title sponsor, donating $50,000 this year.

Big O Tires has more than 50 locally-owned and operated locations in Utah which means their kids are playing on their customers' kids football teams, shop at the same grocery stores, and get involved with the same community activities and events.

Raegan Holbrook from Shriners Children's says they have a mission to provide the highest quality care to children with a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment.

They provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate and 22 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

You can support their efforts by making a donation. The process if fast, easy and secure.

You can donate at walkforloveslc.org and join them on the walk!