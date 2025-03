Face Foundrié is a facial bar that specializes in facials, brows, lash lifts + tints, and skincare.

Their services are meant for everyone, even those on a tight schedule or budget.

You can walk-in, make an appointment, come on a 30 minute lunch break, book a facial and your brows/lashes together and stay in the same bed, plan a girls night with your friends to all come together, etc!

Facials start at $75 and go up from there. But you can even get a mini 20 minute facial for $50