Take dad to a car show at Lee's for Father's Day and then enjoy a BBQ meal afterward

Lee's Marketplace has everything you need to make Father's Day a great one for your dad!

You may be tempted to eat dessert first with fun creations in the bakery department. How about cake that looks just like a hamburger, fries and all the fixins'? Or, donuts so sweet even the sugary ants like them.

And, what dad wouldn't like a candy bouquet? Or, buy everything you need to make s'mores over the campfire.

When it comes to the main course you won't go wrong with a meal made on the Traeger grill. You can buy a grill and all the accessories at Lee's.

Lee's also has pre-seasoned and marinated meat that makes it so you can just throw it on the grill. Don't forget about grilled pineapple too.

And, all dads love cars — so take dad to Lee's Father's Day Car Show on Saturday, June 18 from 10am-3pm at the Logan Lee's.

You'll see about 150 classic and new cars, and all the money raised goes to The Family Place which serves families in Northern Utah and into Idaho.

The Family Place is a non-profit with a mission to strengthen families. They do crisis care, scheduled care, they have parenting courses, therapy and more.

You can find more information at thefamilyplaceutah.org.

Lee's Marketplace has seven stores, to find one closest to you, visit leesmarketplace.com.