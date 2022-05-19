Take part in CycleNation and enjoy an "Optum Orange" smoothie

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation. It is responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths.

Heart disease and stroke happen to people of all ages. In fact, the number of younger adults having strokes has steadily increased over the past two decades, even as the overall rate of stroke has dropped.

CycleNation and the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association want to help Utahns take control of their heart and brain health while raising funds to support breakthrough research to end heart disease and stroke.

CycleNation takes place on Friday, May 20 from 4-7:30pm at Rebel House at The Shop. Build your team of four and ride relay-style at the vent.

After the ride, participants will enjoy a fun after-party, including a smoothie bike sponsored by Optum, the American Heart Association's "Live Fierce. Take Action." sponsor.

Pedal the bike and enjoy an "Optum Orange" smoothie. Just add the ingredients to the blender mounted on our cycle. All it takes is the rider pedaling the bike to activate the blender.

For the "Optum Orange" smoothie, put in a half-cup of 100% orange juice, one orange, one banana and a handful of ice.

There is no cost to participate when you register at cyclenation.org/utah, but they're asking people to donate and fundraise to support lifesaving stroke and heart disease research.

It's not too late to register and join on Friday, May 20th for CycleNation Utah. Visit cyclenation.org/utah today.