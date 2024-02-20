Take that wok out of the cupboard, Chef Jeff is making stir-fry

Kung Pao Chicken and Noodles by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Stir-fry:

1/2 lb. uncooked or 1 lb. pre-cooked noodles

1 Tbsp. butter + 1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 lb. chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. gochujang paste

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/2 onion, sliced thinly

8 oz. brown mushrooms, sliced

Chopped peanuts for garnish

Chopped green onions for garnish

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Sauce:

1/2 c. soy sauce

1/4 c. peanut butter

1/4 c. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sriracha

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. minced ginger

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

Directions

1. If using uncooked noodles, cook them to package directions, drain and toss in a little oil. Set aside. Mix all of the ingredients for the sauce together in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Add chicken to a bowl and add the soy sauce, gochujang, and garlic. Let it marinate 20-30 minutes. Heat a wok or large non-stick saute pan over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the first tbsp. of oil. Add the chicken and stir fry 3-4 minutes or until the chicken has browned and is cooked through. Remove it from the pan.

3. Raise the heat under the pan to high. Add the second tbsp. of oil and once the pan is hot add the onions and mushrooms. Toss around a minute or two until the mushrooms and onions begin to brown. Add mixed sauce and stir around until the sauce begins to bubble.

4. Stir in the cooked noodles and chicken. Toss until combined. Serve immediately garnished with chopped peanuts, green onions, and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

