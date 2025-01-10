Watch Now
Take the Pregnancy Nutrition Quiz with a nutritionist and mom-to-be Jenny Hardman

Pregnancy Nutrition
Take a Pregnancy Nutrition Quiz with a nutritionist and mom-to-be Jenny Hardman.
Pregnancy nutrition Quiz:
1. True or False: Pregnant women need to eat for 2.
False – in general an extra 300 calories per day in second and third trimesters is enough to provide healthy weight gain during pregnancy. This is a general recommendation and should be customized to fit depending on the health of the mother.

2. True or False: Pregnancy is a safe time to diet.
False – even though appetite may suffer during pregnancy – dieting during pregnancy can lead to nutrient deficiency and problems with healthy development of your child.

3. True or False: Cravings during pregnancy always indicate a nutrient deficiency.
False – cravings can be just that – don’t base your nutrition plan or food choices solely on cravings.

4. True or False: Appropriate weight gain during pregnancy means you won’t gain excess fat.
False – Fat stores are necessary for the exertion of labor and breastfeeding.

5. True or False: Good nutrition during pregnancy will keep me from heartburn, constipation, or nausea.
False – Good nutrition is vital during pregnancy, but a healthy pregnancy is rarely if ever free of unavoidable discomforts and good nutrition is not a magical, “get-out-of-jail-free” card – especially regarding digestive issues.

Tips for good pregnancy nutrition:

· Don’t skip meals. Try to be consistent with meals snacks if needed. It is hard to meet the increased micro, and macronutrient needs if you are skipping meals.

· Be careful about food safety and avoid high risk foods such as raw or undercooked seafood, eggs, meat.

· Avoid cold processed meats (don’t eat a hotdog straight from the fridge – if you really need one, heat it well first).

· Avoid unpasteurized dairy.

· Try to take calcium and iron separately.

· Make sure to get enough protein, iron, folic acid, iodine, choline, and calcium. (choline sources include eggs, beef, poultry, lima beans, and Brussel sprouts; iodine – check for amount in prenatal vitamin/mineral supplement and use iodized salt)

· 2-3 servings per week of low-mercury fish during pregnancy is fine. (salmon, tilapia, sardines, shrimp, trout, cod)

· Aiming for a variety of foods from the 5 food groups is very beneficial in meeting your nutrient needs.

· Most food-based remedies for inducing or shortening labor are not evidence based. Some range from harmless – like raspberry leaf tea, to potentially harmful – like castor oil, so beware and be wary of any such claims.

For more information, please visit: nutritiousintent.com.

