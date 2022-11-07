Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Take the stress out of Thanksgiving with this Dinner Planner

5 Ways to care for yourself during the holidays
Hint of Lavender shows us how to make planning Thanksgiving dinner less stressful.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 16:26:22-05

The holidays are a busy time but Hint of Lavender can help you get inspired to gather in a meaningful way.

Owner Katie McMinn joined us with 5 ways to care for yourself during the holidays.

1. Breathe. It can be as simple as take a deep breath counting to four, retention the breath to four and exhaling to four. Or it can be a breathwork session.
2. Slow down. This doesn't just be taking time to relax, it also means moving at a slower pace.
3. Meditate. Feel into your body and focus on what your body is telling you.
4. Set an intention. It can be simple to feel calmness throughout the day or to find three things
5. Practice gratitude. Find one thing a day you are grateful for during the month of November.

Katie can also help take the stress away if you're hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner.

She offers a Thanksgiving Dinner Planner sheet that you can download here.

For more information please visit hintoflavender.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere