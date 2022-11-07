Take the stress out of Thanksgiving with this Dinner Planner

The holidays are a busy time but Hint of Lavender can help you get inspired to gather in a meaningful way.

Owner Katie McMinn joined us with 5 ways to care for yourself during the holidays.

1. Breathe. It can be as simple as take a deep breath counting to four, retention the breath to four and exhaling to four. Or it can be a breathwork session.

2. Slow down. This doesn't just be taking time to relax, it also means moving at a slower pace.

3. Meditate. Feel into your body and focus on what your body is telling you.

4. Set an intention. It can be simple to feel calmness throughout the day or to find three things

5. Practice gratitude. Find one thing a day you are grateful for during the month of November.

Katie can also help take the stress away if you're hosting a Thanksgiving Dinner.

She offers a Thanksgiving Dinner Planner sheet that you can download here.

For more information please visit hintoflavender.com.