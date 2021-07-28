Watch
The Place

Actions

Take your brand to another level with Augmented Reality

items.[0].videoTitle
It's amazing what technology can do! Image8creations can help you use Augmented Reality to take your business or brand to a whole new level.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 16:42:25-04

image8creations is an elite team of business gurus that focus on leveraging brand strategies, marketing campaigns, events and fan engagement through Augmented Reality.

With over 30 years in business marketing and the creative print technology space, image8creations steps out of basic content delivery and takes brands and bands further and faster with Augmented Reality.

From ideation through execution image8creations delivers unique and fun experiences that lead to enhanced customer engagement, brand loyalty, and return on investment.

If you are a forward thinker, thought leader or marketing advisor and are looking to make a solid impact with your messaging, contact image8creations to get your next Augmented Reality experience started.

image8creations works with brands and bands of all sizes and budgets.

Contact image8creations at 801.797.9766 or image8AR@image8creations.com.

You can find more information at image8creations.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere