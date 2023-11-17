Take your family to the "Magic of Christmas Festival" for FREE

Bring your family to the "Magic of Christmas Festival" for FREE!

It's happening on November 30 & December 1, 2023 at the Miller Conference Center in Sandy.

There will be vendors selling all kinds of gifts for the holidays and they'll be in ELF COSTUMES, so your kids will love it too. You can learn more at Dreameventsut.com.

Diana and Matthew Siemens are hosting the Festival, and will also have a booth there selling their products, made from alpaca wool on the loom. They offer everything from toys to clothes. Head to kusicraft.com to see the items.

Hungry, their food truck (and others) will be there too. You'll want to check out their Peruvian-inspired menu. Go to speedyllamaut.com for more information.