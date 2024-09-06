Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Take your next party to the next level with color!

Chameleon Colors
Take your next party to the next level with a pop of color!
Posted

Chameleon Colors specializes in creating lasting memories with colored powder.

Owner Amy Fox says they work with everyone from parents who want to throw a colorful birthday party, to schools who need a fun fundraiser to expecting couples who want a vibrant gender reveal.

Color parties are a fun and easy option because they don't require a lot of effort to set up and anyone of any age and ability can get involved.

Amy says Chameleon Colors' powder products are environmentally friendly, non-toxic and FD&C and D&C approved, so you can play guilt-free just about anywhere outside.

Color parties can last all year, but they might look a little different in the winter. Chameleon Colors has a snow painting and snowman painting kit that's fun with the weather changes.

You can learn more atchameleoncolors.com and use code "THEPLACE10" for 10 percent off your order.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere