Take your taste buds on a trip around the world in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Thai 101 – Downtown Salt Lake City



101 Ob Woon Sen - Shrimp and Bacon that they slow cooked together in a pot with ginger, garlic, pepper then topped with green onion and cilantro

Chicken Satay

Yaowaraj Crab Fried Rice- It has REAL dungeon crab meat

Sicilia Mia – Salt Lake City



Bruschetta Prosciutto e Pesca - Toasted bread topped with burrata, prosciutto and caramelized peaches.

Tagliolini Aglio e Olio - Classic Italian dish with homemade tagliolino pasta, black garlic, cherry tomatoes, anchovies, evoo and red pepper flakes.

Parmesan Pepe & Truffles Pizza - Parmigiano cream sauce and truffles.

