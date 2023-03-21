Watch Now
Take your taste buds on a trip around the world in this week's Tasty Tuesday

SLC Foodie takes your taste buds on a trip around the world in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 21, 2023
If you know Salt Lake Foodie recommends it, it's going to be good. That's because he doesn't review places he doesn't like.

This week your taste buds will go on a trip around the world with his suggestions.

Thai 101 – Downtown Salt Lake City

  • 101 Ob Woon Sen - Shrimp and Bacon that they slow cooked together in a pot with ginger, garlic, pepper then topped with green onion and cilantro
  • Chicken Satay
  • Yaowaraj Crab Fried Rice- It has REAL dungeon crab meat

Sicilia Mia – Salt Lake City

  • Bruschetta Prosciutto e Pesca - Toasted bread topped with burrata, prosciutto and caramelized peaches.
  • Tagliolini Aglio e Olio - Classic Italian dish with homemade tagliolino pasta, black garlic, cherry tomatoes, anchovies, evoo and red pepper flakes.
  • Parmesan Pepe & Truffles Pizza - Parmigiano cream sauce and truffles.

