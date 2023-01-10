Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with Salt Lake Foodie.

Every Tuesday Salt Lake Foodie recommends two restaurants to try out.
And — he gives his menu faves too.
Today we're taking our taste buds on a trip around the world.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar – Taylorsville
BIG EATS Combo
½ lb. Snow Crab Legs, ½ lb. Shrimp, ½ lb. Green Mussels, ½ lb. Blue Mussels,½ lb Crawfish, ½ lb. Sausage
Create your own boil – add a lobster tail, blue crab, etc
MR. & MRS. CRAB SPECIAL and GARLIC BUTTER seasoning
Lobster Bisque
One Noodle Bar – Sandy and West Jordan
Tamaki
Salmon Tar Tar, the mango and avocado
Fire Cracker, this has tempura shrimp, avocado, AIOLI and spicy tuna
Ramon
Spicy Miso with duck
Poke Bowl
One Signature Bowl – Tuna, Salmon, avocado
Chicken Yakisoba (stir fried noodles)
