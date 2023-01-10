Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with Salt Lake Foodie.

Every Tuesday Salt Lake Foodie recommends two restaurants to try out.

And — he gives his menu faves too.

Today we're taking our taste buds on a trip around the world.

Mr. & Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar – Taylorsville

BIG EATS Combo

½ lb. Snow Crab Legs, ½ lb. Shrimp, ½ lb. Green Mussels, ½ lb. Blue Mussels,½ lb Crawfish, ½ lb. Sausage

Create your own boil – add a lobster tail, blue crab, etc

MR. & MRS. CRAB SPECIAL and GARLIC BUTTER seasoning

Lobster Bisque

One Noodle Bar – Sandy and West Jordan

Tamaki

Salmon Tar Tar, the mango and avocado

Fire Cracker, this has tempura shrimp, avocado, AIOLI and spicy tuna

Ramon

Spicy Miso with duck

Poke Bowl

One Signature Bowl – Tuna, Salmon, avocado

Chicken Yakisoba (stir fried noodles)

