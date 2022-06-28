Take your taste buds on a trip to Asia in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Salt Lake Foodie stopped by two restaurants and gives us must-have menu items.

Sushi House and Asian Cuisine - West Valley City

Heart Attack - Deep fried jalapeno stuffed w/spicy tuna & cream cheese

Volcano Roll – Tina Red snapper and salmon baked topped with spicy kani

Christmas roll – shrimp tempura and mango topped with crab salad

Orange Chicken

Tokyo Teriyaki – West Jordan

Steak and Chicken bowl with egg

Chicken bowl with noodles

Spam and grilled pineapple

