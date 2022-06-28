Take your taste buds on a trip to Asia in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Watch Now
Tasty Tuesday
Salt Lake Foodie takes our taste buds on a trip to Asia in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 28, 2022
Salt Lake Foodie stopped by two restaurants and gives us must-have menu items.

Sushi House and Asian Cuisine - West Valley City
Heart Attack - Deep fried jalapeno stuffed w/spicy tuna & cream cheese
Volcano Roll – Tina Red snapper and salmon baked topped with spicy kani
Christmas roll – shrimp tempura and mango topped with crab salad
Orange Chicken

Tokyo Teriyaki – West Jordan
Steak and Chicken bowl with egg
Chicken bowl with noodles
Spam and grilled pineapple

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

