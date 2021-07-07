Take your taste buds on a trip to Hawaii with this fried chicken recipe

Smith's Chef Jeff says you can take your taste buds on a trip to Hawaii with this recipe.

Hawaiian Fried Chicken

Ingredients



3 lbs. boneless-skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite size pieces

1 c. potato starch

4 tbsp. cornstarch

1 tbsp. onion powder

1 ¾ tbsp. sea salt

½ c. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. Chinese 5-spice

5 lg. eggs

1 tsp. pepper

Oil or shortening for frying

Cooked rice and macaroni salad for serving

Directions

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the starches, onion powder, salt, sugar, cayenne, garlic, 5-spice, and eggs. Whisk until combined. Add the chicken to the bowl and thoroughly coat the chicken. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 5 hours or overnight.

2. Put about 3 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Heat the oil to 325. Heat your oven to 170. Carefully add the coated chicken to the hot oil piece by piece and cook in batches to not overwhelm the pot. Cook to 4-6 minutes or until the chicken starts to brown. Remove and place on paper towels to drain. Place the drained chicken on a wire rack on a sheet pan and place in the oven to hold warm until all the chicken is fried.

3. Serve the chicken warm with cooked rice and macaroni salad. Enjoy!

