Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Take your taste buds on a trip to Paris to celebrate the Summer Games

Gourmandise
Celebrate the Summer Games with authentic French food from Gourmandise.
Posted
and last updated

You can celebrate the Summer Games with French food from Gourmandise, a French/ European restaurant right here in Utah.

In fact Gourmandise is a French word which means "indulgence", and you can indulge in a variety of meals and desserts at the bakery.

They offer Breakfast Croissants and Pastries in several varieties:
Kouign Amann
Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Blueberry Croissant
Raspberry Croissant
Blackberry Croissant
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Sausage Croissant
Raspberry Spiral Croissant
Salted Caramel Croissant
Chocolate Hazelnut Spiral Croissant

Then for lunch and dinner, why not have French Onion Soup and a Mediterranean Niçoise Salad, which is a French fusion. They also have homemade French Country Stew and Quiche too.

And for dessert, Gourmandise has Classic and Strawberry Mille Feuille, Crème Brûlée and a D-I-Y French Croissant.

You can find more information at gourmandise.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere