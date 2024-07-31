Take your taste buds on a trip to Paris to celebrate the Summer Games

You can celebrate the Summer Games with French food from Gourmandise, a French/ European restaurant right here in Utah.

In fact Gourmandise is a French word which means "indulgence", and you can indulge in a variety of meals and desserts at the bakery.

They offer Breakfast Croissants and Pastries in several varieties:

Kouign Amann

Butter Croissant

Almond Croissant

Blueberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

Blackberry Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Pain au Chocolat

Sausage Croissant

Raspberry Spiral Croissant

Salted Caramel Croissant

Chocolate Hazelnut Spiral Croissant

Then for lunch and dinner, why not have French Onion Soup and a Mediterranean Niçoise Salad, which is a French fusion. They also have homemade French Country Stew and Quiche too.

And for dessert, Gourmandise has Classic and Strawberry Mille Feuille, Crème Brûlée and a D-I-Y French Croissant.

You can find more information at gourmandise.com.