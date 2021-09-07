Watch
Take your taste buds on a vacation

Salt Lake Foodie stops by "The Local Greek" and "curry Up Now".
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 07, 2021
The Local Greek - Taylorsville

Chase's top picks:

Dakos - Cretanbread tomato & herbs, Feta, olive oil drizzle

Spicy Peppers - Stuffed with feta, herbs, chili oil, garlic w/ olive oil drizzle

Souvlaki - 2 meats, tomato, onions, tzatziki, pita, fries or rice

Curry Up Now - Salt Lake City and Fort Union

Chase's top picks:

Karol Bagh Kitty Party - saag paneer, daal lentils, chicken tikka masala

Naughty Naan - a flatbread of kulcha naan, mozzarella, caramelized onions, shaved jalapeño, local seasonal greens

Sexy Fries - an Indian-inspired poutine - criss-cut sweet potato fries, mozzarella

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:
Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

