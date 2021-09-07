Take your taste buds on a vacation

The Local Greek - Taylorsville
Chase's top picks:
Dakos - Cretanbread tomato & herbs, Feta, olive oil drizzle
Spicy Peppers - Stuffed with feta, herbs, chili oil, garlic w/ olive oil drizzle
Souvlaki - 2 meats, tomato, onions, tzatziki, pita, fries or rice
Curry Up Now - Salt Lake City and Fort Union
Chase's top picks:
Karol Bagh Kitty Party - saag paneer, daal lentils, chicken tikka masala
Naughty Naan - a flatbread of kulcha naan, mozzarella, caramelized onions, shaved jalapeño, local seasonal greens
Sexy Fries - an Indian-inspired poutine - criss-cut sweet potato fries, mozzarella
You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:
Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie