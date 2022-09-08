Take your taste buds south of the border with this tacos recipe

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Tacos Dorados:

Ingredients



2 lbs. ground beef

1 jalapeno, seeds removed, minced

1 small onion, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tbsp. Mexican spice or taco seasoning

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. pepper

1 c. shredded jack cheese

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

12 corn tortillas

Canola oil for frying

Salsa, guacamole, and sour cream for serving

Directions

1. In a large skillet heating over medium high heat, add a little oil and the beef, onions, and jalapeno. Cook and crumble the beef as well as you can to avoid large chunks of beef. Cook until the meat is browned. Add the seasonings and stir to combine. Drain the excess fat from the meat and remove it from the pan. Set aside.

2. Preheat your oven to 175. Prepare a sheet pan with a wire rack. Wipe the skillet used for cooking the beef clean and then add about a quarter inch of cooking oil. Once the oil is hot, use tongs to add a single tortilla to the hot oil. Cook about 45 seconds then flip it over. At this point add about a third cup of the meat mixture followed by a sprinkling of each cheese. Fold the tortilla over to form the tacos.

3. Fry on each side until it is golden brown and crispy. Add the finished taco to the rack on the sheet pan. Place in the oven to keep warm while you cook the rest of the tacos.

4. Serve the tacos warm with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

