Take your wardrobe to new heights this season at Hugo Boss at City Creek Center

Take your wardrobe to new heights this season with the new Spring collection at Hugo Boss.

Morgan checked out the new Spring styles at the City Creek location which include light colors and breathable fabrics.

Store Manager Brent Braithwaite says he always tells customers they should know three things about Hugo Boss:



Good styling Great fabrics The clothes last a long time

Boss is world-renowned for its versatile collections of modern yet classic styles for business and formal events.

Now, Braithwaite says after the pandemic they also offer more casual selections that are comfortable and they even have a swimwear line.

You can see more at what they have in store by clicking here, and visit shopcitycreekcenter.com for more information.